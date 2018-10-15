Tata Mutual Fund appoints Rahul Singh as Chief Investment Officer equities

Tata Mutual Fund has appointed Rahul Singh as Chief Investment Officer - Equities with immediate effect, a press release from the fund house said. He takes over from Gopal Agrawal who quit to join DSP Mutual Fund.

In the new role, Singh would lead the fund management and equity research teams.

Singh brings with him over 23 years of investment experience. An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Singh joins Tata Mutual Fund from Ampersand Capital Investment Advisors where he was the Managing Partner.

Prior to Ampersand Capital, he worked with Standard Chartered Securities and Citigroup Global Markets India.

Tata Mutual Fund is the 13th largest fund house by assets under management as on September-end. The fund house manages Rs 54,824 crore. It has pan-India retail-oriented presence with branches across 72 locations.