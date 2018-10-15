App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Mutual Fund appoints Rahul Singh as Chief Investment Officer equities

Singh brings with him over 23 years of investment experience

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Mutual Fund has appointed Rahul Singh as Chief Investment Officer - Equities with immediate effect, a press release from the fund house said. He takes over from Gopal Agrawal who quit to join DSP Mutual Fund.

In the new role, Singh would lead the fund management and equity research teams.

Singh brings with him over 23 years of investment experience. An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Singh joins Tata Mutual Fund from Ampersand Capital Investment Advisors where he was the Managing Partner.

Prior to Ampersand Capital, he worked with Standard Chartered Securities and Citigroup Global Markets India.

Tata Mutual Fund is the 13th largest fund house by assets under management as on September-end. The fund house manages Rs 54,824 crore. It has pan-India retail-oriented presence with branches across 72 locations.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 03:42 pm

tags #Business #MF News #TataÃ‚Â mutual fund

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.