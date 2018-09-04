App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Mutual Fund appoints Chandraprakash Padiyar as senior fund manager

Padiyar will manage Tata Hybrid Equity Fund and Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Mutual Fund has appointed Chandraprakash Padiyar as Senior Fund Manager-Equity with effect from September 3, a press release from the fund house said.

Padiyar will manage Tata Hybrid Equity Fund and Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund. He has over 18 years of experience in research and fund management

He has previously worked with Alchemy Capital Management Pvt Ltd as portfolio manager for the onshore long-only strategies.
