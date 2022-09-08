Sundaram Mutual’s flexi cap NFO mops up Rs 1,679 crore

Sundaram Mutual has raised Rs 1,679 crore in a Flexi Cap new fund offer. It collected the total sum from 71,720 investors. The offer, which opened for subscription on August 16 and closed on August 30, was the second largest in the fund house's 25-year history.

It will reopen for subscription on September 12.

Sundaram Flexi Cap is an open-ended equity scheme which invests across sectors in large, mid, and small-cap stocks.

Sunil Subramaniam, managing director of Sundaram Mutual said, “The support of more than 5800 Distribution Partners and the faith reposed by 70,000 + Investors has far exceeded our expectations. It is now our turn to exceed their expectations."

He also attributed the success to the high octane multi-media campaign across Print, Digital and OOH of the ‘Laughing Buddha’ creative which appears to have instantly resonated with investors.

Roughly half of the collections for the offer were made digitally.

The fund will be managed by Sudhir Kedia - Fund Manager – Equity and Ravi Gopalakrishnan, CIO - Equity. The benchmark chosen is the Nifty 500 TRI Index.

Sundaram Asset Management Company has assets under management of about Rs 54,840 crores as on August 31, 2022.

It has over 1.1 million active investors and 80+ branches across the country.