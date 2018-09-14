App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundaram Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for equity savings scheme

The open-ended scheme investing in equity arbitrage and debt

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sundaram Mutual Fund has sought an approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India's to launch Sundaram Equity Savings Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity arbitrage and debt, according to the draft offer document on the regulator’s website.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will invest 65-90 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments of which--25-75 percent will be deployed in derivatives including index and stock futures and options backed by underlying equity (only arbitrage opportunities), 15-40 percent will be invested in unhedged equity positions, 10-35 percent in fixed income and money market instruments.

The scheme also has the provision to invest up to 10 percent of its assets in units issued by real estate and infrastructure investment trusts.

Other features:
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 10 thereafter
* Exit load: 1 percent if investments are redeemed within 12 months from the date of allotment
* Performance benchmark: 40 percent CRISIL Liquid Fund Index, 30 percent CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index and 30 percent Nifty 50 Index* Fund managers: S. Krishnakumar and Dwijendra Srivastava
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 11:24 am

tags #Business #MF News #Sundaram Mutual Fund

