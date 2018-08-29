App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundaram Mutual Fund launches services fund; offer to end on September 12

The fund will invest in the services sector that essentially comprises 15 distinct sub-sectors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sundaram Mutual Fund has launched its services fund, a scheme investing in Indian services sector, the fund house announced at a press conference in Mumbai on August 29.

Subscription to the open-ended equity scheme will remain open until September 12.

The fund will invest in the services sector that essentially comprises 15 distinct sub-sectors across transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail,  business process management (BPM) media and entertainment, hospitality and tourism, online and financial services, fitness, education, staffing, and aviation.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will deploy at least 80 percent of its assets in shares of companies in the services sector, while the balance 20 percent will be invested in debt and money market instruments.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sundaram Mutual Fund said, "Services sector represents 54 percent of the Indian economy that also happens to be among the world's fastest growing at 7.6 percent in 2018."

Other features:

Plans: Regular and direct

Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Exit Load: For redemption within 12 months from the date of allotment - 1 percent.

For redemption on or after 12 months from the date of allotment - Nil

Benchmark: S&P BSE 200

Fund Managers: S Krishnakumar, Rahul Baijal & Rohit Seksaria (Equity) & Dwijendra Srivastava (Fixed Income).
