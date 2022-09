business Stock Market Live: Oil prices jump as OPEC looks to cut output | VMart, Delhivery & HAL in focus | Morning Trade European markets back in the red once again as investors ponder economic risks in the region, reignited by concerns about the energy supply from Russia. Stoxx 600 ended down 0.6%, having recouped some of its earlier losses. Stocks in the spotlight today -- VMart Retail, Delhivery and Hindustan Aeronautics