SIPs ride the market rally with record 33.06 lakh fresh accounts in July

Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) have turned the flavour of the season with fresh accounts reaching a record 33.06 lakh in July, driving in a never-seen-before inflow of Rs 15,245 crore.

Over the last one year, approximately 23.30 lakh SIP accounts were added every month, leading to a cumulative addition of 279.58 million. In June, fresh SIP accounts reached 27.78 lakh, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

"The equity market saw strong participation from domestic investors as the market showed strong momentum month after month. Domestic participation is largely led by Mutual Fund SIPs which proved to be the best too to build wealth. AMFI efforts to market SIPs through ad campaigns like 'Mutual Fund Sahi Hai' also helped it grow and find acceptability among investors," said Amar Ranu, Head of Investment Products and Insights at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Analysts believe that the rush of new investors to mutual funds was triggered by a rather muted performance by other asset classes or money-guzzlers like fixed deposits and real estate through the last few years.

Many analysts are structurally positive on the domestic economy which leads to a strong show on the equity front. There might be a temporary blip because of global disruptions such as economic recession, China entering deflation, and de-growth in Chinese exports. Government reforms like PLI, Make-in-India and GST have led to strong equity performance, which is also positives for the mutual funds industry, they said.

