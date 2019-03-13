Shriram Mutual Fund seeks SEBI approval for large-cap fund

Shriram Mutual Fund has filed draft offer document with Securities and Exchange Board of India seeking approval to launch Shriram Large Cap Fund.

The open-ended equity scheme will invest at least 80 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments of large cap companies, while up to 20 percent can be allocated to shares of other market capitalisation or in debt and money market instruments.

This is the third scheme from the fund house. Till now, Shriram Mutual Fund has filed for Shriram Equity and Debt Opportunities Fund, Shriram Multicap Fund.

Other features:

Plans: Direct and regular

Options: Growth and dividend

Minimum application: Rs 1,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Exit Load: 1 percent if more than 10 percent of units held by an investor are redeemed within 365 days from the date of allotment.

Benchmark index: NIFTY 100 TRI