you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

See 50 bps rate hike by RBI this year, says IDFC MF

Suyash Choudhary, Head of Fixed Income, IDFC Mutual Fund in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said, "Inflation numbers are worrying and they came higher than market consensus. We do expect another 25 basis point hike now followed by one more at least."

Inflation for the month of May rose a higher-than-expected 9.06% as against 8.66% on a month on month basis (MoM). Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at 8.66% in April. It stood at 10.48% in May, 2010.





Below is the verbatim transcript of  Choudhary's interview with Latha Venkatesh of CNBC-TV18. Also watch the accompanying video.


Q: What have you made of this inflation number and now what are you looking at in terms of the Reserve Bank action?


A: The number is obviously worrying in the sense that it is higher than market consensus. So far, WPI predominantly tracks commodity prices and is more of an input to intermediate price index. If you look globally WPI is a challenge.


We do expect another 25 basis point hike now followed by one more at least. So the question to ask still would be, should one wait at some juncture to assess the historic impact of 400 plus basis points of effective tightening or not.


Market floating on a flat note: Experts eye RBI policy


Q: But what is your estimate? If the month on month inflation rises by 1% for manufacturing which very obviously the Reserve Bank repeatedly says is the only index it is looking at. The manufacturing index month on month going up by 1% and given the statement that the Reserve Bank made on May 3 where it was completely unambiguous that it is going to go after inflation, given that do you think that it will assess the impact of what it has already done anytime soon? Clearly the impact has not shown in May.

A: Yes that

First Published on Jun 14, 2011 01:12 pm

tags #IDFC Mutual Fund #inflation #MF-Interview #wholesale price index

