SEBI writes to AMFI, mutual funds against 25 violations

The capital market regulator has written a letter to the chief executive officers of asset management companies against 25 violations by the mutual fund industry.

The letter dated July 9 was also sent to the mutual fund lobby, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Through this letter, SEBI has indicated the regulator is closely monitoring all the decisions and practices of the 42-player mutual fund industry.

The list of violations was prepared by SEBI after an inspection of mutual funds from April 2014 to March 2016.

This comes in the wake of recent violations by two top fund houses ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund. SEBI had pulled up HDFC Mutual Fund over a share-allotment to distributors ahead of its initial public offer while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund for investments in the IPO of ICICI Securities.

Industry players said SEBI has become vigilant and strict action will be taken whoever violates the norms.

SEBI's letter to AMCs stated, "Members of AMFI may be advised to take corrective actions in respect of the observations listed. Further members may be advised to ensure strict compliance with the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations 1996 and all the circulars issued by SEBI from time to time."

"Any repetition of the violations or non-compliance with provisions of aforesaid Regulations and Circulars would be viewed seriously," the letter stated.

SEBI has become cautious as the industry is growing at a fast pace in the last few years. As on June-end, the average assets under management of the mutual fund industry has crossed Rs 23 lakh crore.

Few violations observed by SEBI are listed below:

--Instances where trustee either trustee approval for dividend distribution was not obtained or the power of Trustees were delegated to the officials of AMC (Asset Management Company) to declare and fix the record date as well as decide the quantum of dividend under various schemes of the funds

--Non-compliance of guidelines with respect to parking of funds in short-term deposits by scheduled commercial banks by mutual fund schemes.

--Investors belonging to T-15 cities and locations outside India incorrectly categorized as belonging to B-15 cities leading to charging excess TER (total expense ratio to the scheme.

--NAV (net asset value) of schemes were not uploaded or uploaded with a delay on AMC website which deprived the investors of required information to make an informed investment decision.

The regulator has also highlighted other violations pertaining to non-compliance of KYC norms, instances of borrowing for purposes other than allowed under regulations.