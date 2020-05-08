App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 12:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sebi to Franklin Templeton: Return money to mutual fund investors

Sebi’s response comes a day after Franklin Templeton global chief said the guideline of allowing only 10 percent investment in unlisted instruments was one of the reasons that forced it to wind up its six debt schemes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on May 7 told Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund to focus on returning money to investors at the earliest after the troubled fund house closed six of its debt schemes.

It also said "some mutual fund schemes" continued to invest in high risk and "opaque" debt securities despite the regulatory framework having been reviewed and amended for safeguarding investors' interest after credit risk events noticed since September 2018, which had led to challenges in the corporate bond market.

Sebi's statement is a response to Franklin Templeton global chief Jennifer M Johnson's observation that the guideline of allowing only 10 percent investment in unlisted instruments was one of the reasons that forced it to wind up its six debt schemes .

Close

Also Read | Franklin Templeton India closes 6 funds: All questions answered

related news

"Some mutual fund schemes chose to have high concentrations of high risk, unlisted, opaque, bespoke, structured debt securities with low credit ratings and seem to have chosen not to rebalance their portfolios even during the almost 12 months available to them so far," Sebi said.

Also Read | The inside story of what led to the mess at Franklin Templeton

In a statement, the regulator said it has accordingly "advised Franklin Templeton mutual fund to focus on returning money to investors, in the context of their winding up six of their debt schemes".

Also Read | Franklin Templeton crisis: When do investors get their money back?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 11:19 pm

tags #Franklin Templeton India #MFnews #SEBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 nationwide tally nears 55,000 with over 5,000 new cases; Urban clusters report rising numbers

COVID-19 nationwide tally nears 55,000 with over 5,000 new cases; Urban clusters report rising numbers

Buy liquor online: Search for the term surges 900% during lockdown 3.0

Buy liquor online: Search for the term surges 900% during lockdown 3.0

Coronavirus pandemic | BMC books 3,343 hotel rooms to quarantine overseas Indians

Coronavirus pandemic | BMC books 3,343 hotel rooms to quarantine overseas Indians

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.