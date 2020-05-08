Sebi to Franklin Templeton: Return money to mutual fund investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on May 7 told Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund to focus on returning money to investors at the earliest after the troubled fund house closed six of its debt schemes.

It also said "some mutual fund schemes" continued to invest in high risk and "opaque" debt securities despite the regulatory framework having been reviewed and amended for safeguarding investors' interest after credit risk events noticed since September 2018, which had led to challenges in the corporate bond market.

Sebi's statement is a response to Franklin Templeton global chief Jennifer M Johnson's observation that the guideline of allowing only 10 percent investment in unlisted instruments was one of the reasons that forced it to wind up its six debt schemes .

"Some mutual fund schemes chose to have high concentrations of high risk, unlisted, opaque, bespoke, structured debt securities with low credit ratings and seem to have chosen not to rebalance their portfolios even during the almost 12 months available to them so far," Sebi said.

In a statement, the regulator said it has accordingly "advised Franklin Templeton mutual fund to focus on returning money to investors, in the context of their winding up six of their debt schemes".