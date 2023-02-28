Axis MF front running case: SEBI bars Viresh Joshi, 20 others from accessing capital markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 28 said it has barred Viresh Joshi, the former chief dealer of Axis Mutual Fund, and 20 others in a front running case linked to the fund house.

The market regulator said it identified Rs 30.5 crore as wrongful gains accrued due to the alleged front-running activities and directed that this amount be impounded from the entities.

"Viresh Joshi, the then chief dealer of Axis MF, was observed to have traded in different securities ahead of the impending orders placed on behalf of the big client (Axis Mutual Fund)," the regulator said in the order.

SEBI further alleged that Joshi conceived a "fraudulent scheme" in "collusion" with other 'unscrupulous entities' to front run trades of Axis MF.

Also Read | Sacked fund manager Viresh Joshi sues MF house alleging wrongful termination SEBI in its order claimed that it was Joshi, working as the head dealer, who had the discretion to decide as to when the orders of Axis MF would be placed. Further front-running trades were executed from trading accounts of the entities and persons indirectly connected to Joshi.

Vedanta says confident of meeting debt repayment liabilities

CEA Nageswaran rejects weak manufacturing showing in GDP data, says sector in good health The market watchdog has also issued show cause orders to the mutual fund and related entities. However, SEBI has not passed any directions against the fund house and its operations will not be impacted by it. Front running is a market malpractice of trading in securities ahead of large client orders for personal gains. SEBI had conducted a probe in the case linked to Axis MF between September 2021 and March 31, 2022. With Reuters inputs

