SEBI mulls linking fund managers’ remuneration to scheme performance

Following the recent crisis in debt mutual funds, capital and commodity markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering a proposal to make fund managers more accountable—by linking their remuneration to the performance of the schemes managed by them. Sources told Moneycontrol that the proposal was discussed at the recent meeting of the Mutual Fund Advisory Committee, at which SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi was present.

An industry source who attended the meeting said a sub-committee would be set up to frame guidelines. Asset Management Companies (AMCs) are grumbling at what they see as micromanagement by the regulator.

“If SEBI implements such norms, good fund managers may not want to stay in this business,” said a mutual fund executive on condition of anonymity.

Mutual Fund CEOs get anywhere between Rs 7-30 crore in annual remuneration.

But SEBI’s proposal is nothing radical. In fact, SEBI merely seems to have taken a leaf out of banking regulator Reserve Bank of India’s book. A couple of months back, the RBI had framed guidelines linking the compensation of private sector bank CEOs and directors to the performance of their respective banks. Among other things, the guidelines clearly spell out financial penalty and clawback clauses. Also, joining bonuses can be paid in the form of stock options only. Even before these guidelines, bonuses and stock options for private sector bank bosses had to be cleared by the RBI.

Earlier this month Yes Bank said it had clawed back 100 percent of ex-managing director Rana Kapoor’s bonuses for FY15 and FY16 and not paid bonuses for FY17 and FY18.

Debt funds have been in flux since September last year after Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services and its group companies defaulted on their commercial papers, triggering a liquidity crunch in the money markets. Defaults by many other corporate groups, including DHFL, Essel and Reliance ADAG, further soured sentiment for debt funds, prompting investors to pull out nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore last year, from these funds.

It is hard to say if fund managers can be blamed for their investments in IL&FS and its arms, considering that the IL&FS group enjoyed a quasi-public sector status. However, in many other cases, fund managers have been accused of cutting deals with corporate houses, which were not in the best interests of unitholders. Recently, SEBI issued show cause notices to HDFC AMC and Kotak Mutual Fund, seeking details of their investments in the debt securities of Essel Group. Both fund houses could not repay investors in some of their Fixed Maturity Plans (FMPs) at maturity and sought more time for repayment.

There is a debate on whether the rules for fund manager remuneration and bank CEOs can be the same, given that financial markets are prone to wild fluctuations, which the banking business is not. The other debate is if the remuneration rules should be applicable to just debt funds or for equity fund managers as well.

Industry sources question the need for SEBI to set the rules for fund manager remuneration, as that is not the trend globally.

In 2016, SEBI had mandated all mutual fund houses to disclose the salaries of their top officials. The move was aimed at improving disclosure standards in the industry.