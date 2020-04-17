App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI may ease 20% borrowing cap for debt MFs: Report

SEBI is aware that mutual funds are in a precarious position due to liquidity stress.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may ease the 20 percent borrowing limit for debt mutual funds (MFf) if liquidity issues continue, Business Standard reported.

An MF scheme can borrow as much as 20 percent of its net assets as borrowings, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"It (SEBI) is cognisant of the fact that MFs are in a Catch-22 situation, as on the one hand they have to meet redemptions, and on the other hand, they are unable to easily liquidate their bond holdings as the market is under virtual freeze," a source told Business Standard.

related news

In March, gross redemptions of Rs 14 trillion, and net outflows were the highest-ever at Rs 1.94 trillion.

At the end of March, nearly 12 MF schemes neared the borrowing limit and some even crossed it, due to selling by foreign investors and redemption pressure from corporate treasuries.

SEBI is examining the MF schemes that exceeded the borrowing caps, the report added.

Dhirendra Kumar, chief executive officer of MF tracker Value Research, told the publication that fund houses should use the borrowings wisely.

"Whatever is the new cap, it is the trustees’ responsibility to decide at what point to close the gate. Every offer document has a force-majeure kind of clause to stop redemptions. However, it is better to use the borrowing provision wisely," Kumar said.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 04:37 pm

