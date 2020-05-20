SEBI allows listing of mutual fund units of schemes in process of winding up

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has allowed listing of mutual fund units of the schemes that are in the process of winding up on the stock exchanges with immediate effect.

This move will allow Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund to list their units for those investors who wish to exit.

On April 23, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had said it would wind up six schemes - Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund - citing severe illiquidity and redemption pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEBI has said that while the scheme undergoes the various steps towards winding up their units can be listed and traded on the stock exchanges as a means to provide an exit to investors.

“As per MF Regulations, there are several steps envisaged with respect to winding up of Mutual Fund schemes before the scheme ceases to exist. During this process, such units can be listed and traded on a recognized stock exchange, which may provide an exit to investors,” SEBI said in a circular issued today.

However, pursuant to listing, trading on stock exchange mechanism will not be mandatory for investors, but if they want they have an optional channel to exit the scheme.

Trading in units of such a listed scheme that is under the process of winding up, will have to be in the dematerialised form,SEBI said.

SEBI further said that operational modalities for trading and settlement of units of MF schemes that are under the process of winding up, will be finalized by the stock exchanges where units of such schemes are being listed in consultation with SEBI.

The operational modalities will include mechanism for order placement, execution, payment and settlement, Enabling bulk orders to be placed for trading in units.

It will also include issue related to suspension of trading, declaration of date for determining the eligibility of unitholders in respect of payments to be made by the AMC as part of the winding up process and disclosures to be made by AMCs including disclosure of NAV on daily basis and scheme portfolio periodically.

SEBI has directed stock exchanges to develop mechanism along with RTA for trading and settlement of such units held in the form of Statement of Account/ Unit Certificates.

The circular pointed out that the AMC, its sponsor, employees of AMC and Trustee will not be allowed to transact (buy or sell) in the units of such schemes that are under the process of being wound up. The compliance of the same shall be monitored both by the Board of AMC and Trustee.

SEBI stated that stock exchanges who wish to offer the listing facility for schemes that are being wound up to submit a detailed operational modalities to SEBI, within seven days from May 20.





