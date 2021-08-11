MARKET NEWS

English
SBI MF to launch SBI Balanced Advantage Fund, check details

SBI MF to launch SBI Balanced Advantage Fund, check details

The new fund offer (NFO) would open on August 12 and close on August 25. The minimum application amount (during the NFO period) required is of Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter, SBI MF said.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 05:38 PM IST
The scheme would invest between 0 percent and up to to a maximum of 100 per cent investment in equity and equity related instruments (Representative image)



SBI Mutual Fund on August 11 announced the launch of SBI Balanced Advantage Fund, an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund that seeks to generate long term capital appreciation by aiming to capture the potential upside and limit the downside in volatile equity markets.

SBI Balanced Advantage Fund would track CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate Index TRI. The new fund offer (NFO) would open on August 12 and close on August 25.

The minimum application amount (during the NFO period) required is of Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter, SBI MF said in a press release.

The Fund Managers for SBI Balanced Advantage Fund are Dinesh Balachandran and Gaurav Mehta for Equity portion, Dinesh Ahuja for Debt portion, and Mohit Jain for managing overseas investments, it added.

"SBI Balanced Advantage Fund would manoeuvre across equity for long-term wealth creation and fixed income to provide stability to the overall scheme portfolio," the statement said.

Close

Basis several parameters, such as valuations, earnings drivers, sentiment indicator, and the opportunity to generate higher alpha, the Fund Manager of SBI Balanced Advantage Fund would have complete flexibility to manoeuvre across asset classes in the range of 0-100 per cent, it added.

The scheme would invest between 0 percent and up to to a maximum of 100 percent investment in equity and equity related instruments. It will also invest minimum 0 percent and up to a maximum of 100 percent investment in Debt securities (including securitised debt) and money market instruments (including Triparty Repo, Reverse Repo and equivalent) and 0 percent to 10 percent in units issued by REITs and InvITs (in line with SEBI limits prescribed from time to time), SBI MF said.

"We are happy to launch SBI Balanced Advantage Fund at a very opportune time, when equity markets are primarily getting driven by ample global liquidity. Our new fund offering would follow a 3-tier investment strategy to evaluate the optimal asset allocation across equity and debt based on robust economic and market indicators," Vinay M Tonse, MD and CEO, said.

"SBI Balanced Advantage Fund would help investors to fulfill their asset allocation needs and I am confident that the fund would be a very suitable investment option for investors, particularly those who are risk-averse but at the same time are looking for long term wealth creation and want to cushion their investments from volatile market situations," Tonse added.

According to SBI MF Chief Business Officer DP Singh, the fund will "focus on achieving superior risk-adjusted returns, while being true to label, it will leverage the benefit of having the flexibility to arrive at an optimum asset allocation"

"The SBI Balanced Advantage Fund also provides Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) - a facility to investors who need regular cash flows. Under its SWP facility, investors will have the option to withdraw a fixed percent of their investment or any specified amount (minimum amount is greater than Rs 500) to meet their regular cashflow needs," he added.
Tags: #mutual fund #NFO #SBI Balanced Advantage Fund #SBI Mutual Fund
first published: Aug 11, 2021 05:31 pm

