you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Mutual Fund revises minimum number of instalments in taxgain scheme

The minimum number of instalments under all plans to be counted as eligible investments under systematic investment and transfer plans will be six

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SBI Mutual Fund has revised the minimum number of instalments for systematic investment and transfer plans under SBI Magnum Taxgain Fund with immediate effect.

Subsequently, the minimum number of instalments under all plans to be counted as eligible investments under systematic investment and transfer plans will be six.

The addendum also notified the minimum investment for lump-sum and systematic investment under the scheme will be Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 500 thereafter, subject to a lock-in period of three years.

All other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 05:11 pm

