App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Mutual Fund appoints Ashwani Bhatia as CEO

Bhatia takes over from Anuradha Rao after she returned to State Bank of India (SBI) as Deputy Managing Director.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SBI Mutual Fund has appointed Ashwani Bhatia as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, the fund house said in a press release on September 5.

Bhatia takes over from Anuradha Rao after she returned to State Bank of India (SBI) as Deputy Managing Director.

Prior to joining SBI Mutual Fund, Bhatia was in charge of revamping the credit structure and processes of the bank. 

He has also been associated with SBI Capital Markets Limited, as President & Chief Operating Officer and Whole-Time Director.

Bhatia started his career with State Bank of India (SBI) as a Probationary Officer in 1985. Over his tenure of 33 years with SBI, he worked through various functions and assignments possessing across commercial banking such as forex and treasury, retail credit & liability and SME/corporate credit.

As on June 30, 2018, the average assets of SBI Mutual Fund stood at Rs 233,114 crore
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Business #Mutual Funds

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.