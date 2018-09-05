SBI Mutual Fund appoints Ashwani Bhatia as CEO

SBI Mutual Fund has appointed Ashwani Bhatia as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, the fund house said in a press release on September 5.

Bhatia takes over from Anuradha Rao after she returned to State Bank of India (SBI) as Deputy Managing Director.

Prior to joining SBI Mutual Fund, Bhatia was in charge of revamping the credit structure and processes of the bank.

He has also been associated with SBI Capital Markets Limited, as President & Chief Operating Officer and Whole-Time Director.

Bhatia started his career with State Bank of India (SBI) as a Probationary Officer in 1985. Over his tenure of 33 years with SBI, he worked through various functions and assignments possessing across commercial banking such as forex and treasury, retail credit & liability and SME/corporate credit.

As on June 30, 2018, the average assets of SBI Mutual Fund stood at Rs 233,114 crore