SBI Blue Chip Fund, is an Open-ended Equity Large Cap scheme from SBI Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 11,360.65 crore as on September 30, 2017.
|Stocks
|Shares traded
|Jun '17 NAV%
|Sep '17 NAV%
|NTPC
|8,015,287
|-
|1.18
|Bharat Electronics
|2,676,189
|2.48
|2.62
|State Bank of India
|2,424,838
|2.63
|2.71
|Hindalco Industries
|2,294,027
|1.57
|2.25
|Interglobe Aviation
|1,823,922
|-
|1.76
|HPCL
|1,691,714
|2.11
|2.99
|ICICI Bank
|1,618,162
|1.88
|1.99
|Max Financial Services
|1,212,675
|-
|0.63
|ICICI Lombard General Ins Co.
|1,022,878
|-
|0.61
|Federal Bank
|982,378
|1.22
|1.18
|Grasim Industries
|914,868
|0.60
|1.40
|Divis Laboratories
|826,644
|0.73
|1.48
|HDFC Bank
|427,026
|8.29
|8.72
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|348,904
|2.92
|2.80
|ITC
|328,850
|4.07
|2.96
|Housing & Urban Development Coprn
|287,747
|0.58
|0.66
|Bajaj Finserv
|236,195
|-
|1.07
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|208,923
|2.57
|2.58
|HDFC
|170,186
|1.66
|1.85
|UPL
|124,321
|2.95
|2.51
|Hero Motocorp
|121,957
|2.16
|2.37
|Britannia Industries
|102,492
|0.40
|0.81
|Indian Oil Corporation
|94,848
|1.36
|1.29
|Titan Company
|91,385
|1.58
|1.61
|Voltas
|89,319
|1.48
|1.49
|M&M Financial Services
|79,080
|1.42
|1.54
|Tata Motors (DVR)
|59,992
|0.85
|0.65
|IndusInd Bank
|52,111
|2.68
|2.78
|The Ramco Cements
|49,591
|1.41
|1.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|48,138
|1.39
|1.28
|Cholamandalam Investment & Fin Co.
|44,553
|2.36
|2.09
|LIC Housing Finance
|43,848
|1.18
|0.91
|Sadbhav Engineering
|43,402
|0.61
|0.52
|PI Industries
|40,109
|1.40
|1.13
|Petronet LNG
|39,281
|0.60
|0.58
|Strides Shasun
|35,848
|1.59
|1.28
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|33,816
|0.41
|0.36
|Shriram Transport Fin Coprn
|33,487
|1.10
|1.06
|Reliance Industries
|27,952
|2.86
|1.46
|Pidilite Industries
|22,497
|0.62
|0.56
|HCL Technologies
|19,621
|2.50
|2.30
|Thermax
|19,013
|0.52
|0.48
|Tata Motors
|15,758
|0.26
|0.22
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|12,645
|0.55
|0.51
|Shriram City Union Finance
|11,770
|0.79
|0.63
|Nestle India
|9,522
|2.90
|2.83
|Dr Lal PathLabs
|9,176
|0.49
|0.45
|UltraTech Cement
|7,787
|1.52
|1.34
|Maruti Suzuki India
|6,298
|1.90
|1.91
|SKF India
|4,522
|0.35
|0.31
|Schaeffler India
|3,591
|0.62
|0.62
|Eicher Motors
|1,024
|0.84
|0.89
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
|-55,791
|1.04
|0.68
|Larsen & Toubro
|-259,841
|4.46
|3.76
|Tata Steel
|-705,018
|0.38
|-
|Motherson Sumi Systems
|-778,866
|1.98
|1.70
|Sun Pharmaceutical Ind
|-1,014,106
|1.66
|0.89
|Coal India
|-1,819,710
|0.44
|-
|Infosys
|-3,162,637
|2.93
|-
|Equity
|90.23
|88.88
|Cash & Call
|-0.67
|-0.62
|Debt
|0.14
|0.13
|Money Market
|8.66
|9.94
|Others
|1.64
|1.67