SBI Blue Chip Fund, is an Open-ended Equity Large Cap scheme from SBI Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 11,360.65 crore as on September 30, 2017.

Stocks Shares traded Jun '17 NAV% Sep '17 NAV% NTPC 8,015,287 - 1.18 Bharat Electronics 2,676,189 2.48 2.62 State Bank of India 2,424,838 2.63 2.71 Hindalco Industries 2,294,027 1.57 2.25 Interglobe Aviation 1,823,922 - 1.76 HPCL 1,691,714 2.11 2.99 ICICI Bank 1,618,162 1.88 1.99 Max Financial Services 1,212,675 - 0.63 ICICI Lombard General Ins Co. 1,022,878 - 0.61 Federal Bank 982,378 1.22 1.18 Grasim Industries 914,868 0.60 1.40 Divis Laboratories 826,644 0.73 1.48 HDFC Bank 427,026 8.29 8.72 Mahindra and Mahindra 348,904 2.92 2.80 ITC 328,850 4.07 2.96 Housing & Urban Development Coprn 287,747 0.58 0.66 Bajaj Finserv 236,195 - 1.07 Kotak Mahindra Bank 208,923 2.57 2.58 HDFC 170,186 1.66 1.85 UPL 124,321 2.95 2.51 Hero Motocorp 121,957 2.16 2.37 Britannia Industries 102,492 0.40 0.81 Indian Oil Corporation 94,848 1.36 1.29 Titan Company 91,385 1.58 1.61 Voltas 89,319 1.48 1.49 M&M Financial Services 79,080 1.42 1.54 Tata Motors (DVR) 59,992 0.85 0.65 IndusInd Bank 52,111 2.68 2.78 The Ramco Cements 49,591 1.41 1.28 Aurobindo Pharma 48,138 1.39 1.28 Cholamandalam Investment & Fin Co. 44,553 2.36 2.09 LIC Housing Finance 43,848 1.18 0.91 Sadbhav Engineering 43,402 0.61 0.52 PI Industries 40,109 1.40 1.13 Petronet LNG 39,281 0.60 0.58 Strides Shasun 35,848 1.59 1.28 Narayana Hrudayalaya 33,816 0.41 0.36 Shriram Transport Fin Coprn 33,487 1.10 1.06 Reliance Industries 27,952 2.86 1.46 Pidilite Industries 22,497 0.62 0.56 HCL Technologies 19,621 2.50 2.30 Thermax 19,013 0.52 0.48 Tata Motors 15,758 0.26 0.22 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 12,645 0.55 0.51 Shriram City Union Finance 11,770 0.79 0.63 Nestle India 9,522 2.90 2.83 Dr Lal PathLabs 9,176 0.49 0.45 UltraTech Cement 7,787 1.52 1.34 Maruti Suzuki India 6,298 1.90 1.91 SKF India 4,522 0.35 0.31 Schaeffler India 3,591 0.62 0.62 Eicher Motors 1,024 0.84 0.89 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises -55,791 1.04 0.68 Larsen & Toubro -259,841 4.46 3.76 Tata Steel -705,018 0.38 - Motherson Sumi Systems -778,866 1.98 1.70 Sun Pharmaceutical Ind -1,014,106 1.66 0.89 Coal India -1,819,710 0.44 - Infosys -3,162,637 2.93 - Equity 90.23 88.88 Cash & Call -0.67 -0.62 Debt 0.14 0.13 Money Market 8.66 9.94 Others 1.64 1.67