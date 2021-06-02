MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds

Returned Rs 14,572 crore to investors of 6 shuttered schemes: Franklin Templeton MF

The fund house shut its six debt mutual fund schemes in April 2020 citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

PTI
June 02, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
(Representative Image)

(Representative Image)

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF) on Wednesday said its six shuttered debt schemes distributed Rs 14,572 crore to investors till May-end.

Further, cash to the tune of Rs 2,642 crore was available for distribution as of May 31, Franklin Templeton MF said in a statement.

The fund house shut its six debt mutual fund schemes in April 2020 citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund -- together had an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM).

"The schemes have returned Rs 14,572 crore to unit-holders amounting to 58 percent of AUM as on April 23, 2020," the fund house said.

Close

Under the first disbursement in February, investors received Rs 9,122 crore, while Rs 2,962 crore were paid to investors during the week of April 12 and in the latest disbursement during the week of May 3, investors were paid Rs 2,489 crore.

In March, the Supreme Court accepted the standard operating procedure (SOP) finalised by SBI Mutual Fund to monetise assets and distribute the proceeds to unitholders of the six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton MF.

SBI MF has been appointed as the liquidator for the schemes under winding up by the Supreme Court.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Franklin Templeton MF #Mutual Funds
first published: Jun 2, 2021 07:24 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.