App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Representation of women fund managers still dismal: Report

Though the growth in presence of women managers is pleasing, it is still considerably below global standards, Morningstar said in a report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Despite a growth in the number of women mutual fund managers in the past one year, they represent an abysmal 8 percent of the total fund managers in India, as per a report by Morningstar.

Out of total 345 fund managers across mutual fund houses in the country, there are just 29 women fund managers who are managing funds either as primary/secondary managers or have oversight as heads of equity/debt. Last year, the number was 24.

These 29 women managers handle 15 percent of the total assets under management (AUM) totalling approx. Rs 3.41 lakh crore, up approx. 11 percent from last year, the report said. Interestingly, out of the total funds managed by women, three-fourths are debt funds and rest are equity.

"Though the growth in the women manager presence is pleasing, it is still considerably below global standards with many Asian countries showing amongst the highest representation of women in the mutual fund industry," the report said.

related news

Out of the total assets managed by women fund managers, 52 percent of the AUM outperformed the benchmark/peer group average over 1-year basis, 55 percent over 3-year basis and 56 percent over 5-year basis.

"Though these numbers (outperforming percentage) has seen a drop from last year, we believe re-categorisation was one of the reasons for this, in addition, some of the significantly large funds have witnessed some underperformance lately that has skewed the overall numbers," the report added.

Some of the women fund managers leading the mantle for gender diversification are Lakshmi Iyer – CIO (Debt) and Head of Products at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, Sunaina Da Cunha – Fund Manager at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management and Swati Kulkarni – Executive Vice President and Fund Manager (Equities) at UTI Asset Management Company.

Some of the relatively unknown names that are now gradually coming to the fore are Mansi Sajeja who is currently co-managing SBI Credit Fund, Hetal Shah who manages multiple funds at Baroda Pioneer Mutual fund and Meenakshi Dawar who is managing the Reliance Value fund since mid-2018.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Business #mutual fund

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistani General Claims Jaish-e-Mohammed Does Not Exist in Country

India vs Australia: Stoinis Left 'Empty' After Falling Short in Nagpur

Kevin Jonas' Daughter wasn’t Too Happy About Sharing Uncle Nick with ...

Tina Dutta Says She Has Ironed Out Differences With Daayan Co-star Moh ...

‘Need to See Bodies of Terrorists’: Families of Jawans Killed in P ...

Israel's First Moon Mission Spacecraft Sends Back Selfie With a Full E ...

Nobody Will Get Any Information From Us on Source of Rafale Documents: ...

Google Launches Bolo App to Tutor Children to Read Hindi, English

Toyota, Japan Space Agency Plan Lunar Mission

Uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir over simulaneous polls after DPN chie ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump administration talks tough on trade: India needs to keep ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

As Kalank trailer release date nears, Varun Dhawan shares a breaking n ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Sonali Bendre's first reaction to cancer was 'to hide it'

Arzoo Govitrikar accuses husband of domestic violence, sister Aditi Go ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.