Reporter's Take | Impact of Yes Bank's AT1 bonds on debt fund investors

Reserve Bank of India's draft plan for Yes Bank has taken the Indian mutual fund industry by surprise.

It states that while all liabilities of Yes Bank would continue as before, the bank issued additional tier 1 (AT1) capital bonds shall be written down permanently.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Himadri Buch to understand what options do the debt fund investors have after RBI's proposal.