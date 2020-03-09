Reporter's Take | Impact of Yes Bank's AT1 bonds on debt fund investors

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Himadri Buch to understand what options do the debt fund investors have after RBI's draft plan.
Reserve Bank of India's draft plan for Yes Bank has taken the Indian mutual fund industry by surprise.
It states that while all liabilities of Yes Bank would continue as before, the bank issued additional tier 1 (AT1) capital bonds shall be written down permanently.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Himadri Buch to understand what options do the debt fund investors have after RBI's proposal.
Watch the video for more.Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Mar 9, 2020 05:14 pm