App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Nippon Life AMC to manage Australian ETF in India

Founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Graham Tuckwell, ETF Securities offers funds ranging across local and international share markets and sectors including robotics, biotechnology and commodities.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Nikhil Walavalkar @nikhilmw
Whatsapp

Graham Tuckwell's ETF Securities has partnered with Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company for managing the exchange-traded fund investing in India, two sources from the Indian mutual fund industry told Moneycontrol.

However, Reliance Nippon Life AMC declined to confirm.

Nippon Life, that owns 42.88 percent stake in Reliance AMC, has operations in Japan, Australia, the US, China, Europe, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Australia's first India equities ETF is set for launch next month.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

ETF Securities is an asset management firm focused on exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded commodities and exchange-traded currencies with offices in Jersey, London, New York, Sydney and Melbourne.

Founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Graham Tuckwell, ETF Securities offers funds ranging across local and international share markets and sectors including robotics, biotechnology and commodities.

The passive ETF, named NDIA, will give Australian investors access to Indian companies such as Tata and Infosys along with basket of other stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE).

"The elections now underway in India underscore the huge numbers we are dealing with when it comes to the Indian economy, an investment opportunity we will soon be putting within easy reach of Australian investors," said Kris Walesby, Head of ETF Securities Australia in a press release issued in Sydney dated April 16.

"Its transformation to a services-led economy has driven innovation and efficiencies and the rise of a wealthier consumer.” “Even with the challenges it now faces, we still think the Indian economy can register annual growth rates of as much as seven percent, putting it at the head of the pack among major economies," Walesby added.

However, Walesby said Indian markets remain difficult to access for foreign investors.

"Dealing with all the red tape probably explains why no-one else in Australia has attempted the sort of fund we are about to offer. This will be the first passive exposure to India available to Australian investors – whether listed or unlisted," said Walesby.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #Business #ETF Securities #MFnews #Reliance Nippon Life AMC

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark ...

Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media pr ...

Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, ...

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's sa ...

Exclusive: Asha Negi reveals that she and boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani mi ...

Meghan Markle does not want 'the men in suits' to supervise the birth ...

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur has a Rang De Basanti connect, here' ...

Strength of One Vote Made Surgical Strike, Air Strike in Pak Possible: ...

Wipro Approves Rs 10,500 Crore Buyback Plan, to Repurchase 32.3 Crore ...

A Jain Version of it! Traditional Vegetarian Recipes to Try this Mahav ...

Benjamin Netanyahu Passes Threshold for Nomination as Israel's Prime M ...

My Family, Relationships and Loved Ones are My Priority, Says Alia Bha ...

Kangana's Sister Rangoli Trains Guns At Randeep Hooda After His Crypti ...

Pak Set to Sign USD 6-8 Billion Bailout Deal With IMF: Finance Ministe ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Buttler & Ashwin in Focus a ...

Notre-Dame's Precious Artworks to be Transferred to Louvre Museum

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end at record closing high; ICICI Bank, In ...

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Marvel movies marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all 21 ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

Infinix Smart 2 get Rs 2,000 price cut on Flipkart, to now sell from R ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.