App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Mar 23, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Mutual Fund to suspend fresh subscriptions in small cap fund

In December, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund had restricted SIPs to up to Rs 25,000 per instalment only on the 10th of each month

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Mutual Fund will stop taking fresh subscriptions under Reliance Small Cap Fund with effect from March 26, according to a newspaper notice.

"It is decided to limit the subscription of units in Reliance Small Cap Fund (an open-ended equity Scheme) through suspension of subscription via fresh/additional subscriptions/switch-ins and limit the subscription through Systematic Investment Plan (“SIP”) or Systematic Transfer Plan (“STP”) or such other special product, with effect from March 26, 2018 (“effective date”) till further notice," the addendum stated.

The limit on subscription of units has been done with a view that increasing the size of the corpus of the scheme further may prove detrimental to the interest of the existing unit holders, the notice said.

While the fund house has restricted fresh lump sum, it will continue to receive SIP of up to Rs.1 lakh.

related news

The assets under management of Reliance Small Cap Fund stood at Rs.6,613 crore as on February 2018.

In the last few months, many small and mid-cap funds have stopped fresh inflows into their schemes citing lack of buying opportunities.

In December, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund had restricted SIPs to up to Rs 25,000 per instalment only on the 10th of each month.

They had stopped lump sum investment in the fund in 2016.  L&T Mutual Fund had also stopped fresh inflows in L&T Emerging Business Fund. On February 2017, DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund suspended the sale of units in DSP BlackRock Micro Cap Fund.

tags #Business #MF News #Reliance Small Cap Fund

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC