Reliance Mutual Fund extends maturity of 2 income schemes to August 17, 2020

Reliance Mutual Fund has extended the maturity period of Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund XXV-Series 15 and Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund XXVIII-Series 18 by 796 days each, the fund house said in an addendum.

The two schemes will now mature on Aug 17, 2020, it said.

Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund XXV-Series 15 and Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund XXVIII-Series 18 were launched on May 3, 2016, and May 7, 2015, respectively, and both were scheduled to mature on Wednesday, June 13.

Unit holders of the scheme who wish to avail the facility may send their written consent on or before June 13.

All other features of the schemes remain unchanged.