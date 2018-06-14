App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Mutual Fund extends maturity of 2 income schemes to August 17, 2020

Unit holders of the scheme who wish to avail the facility may send their written consent on or before June 13

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Mutual Fund has extended the maturity period of Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund XXV-Series 15 and Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund XXVIII-Series 18 by 796 days each, the fund house said in an addendum.

The two schemes will now mature on Aug 17, 2020, it said.

Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund XXV-Series 15 and Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund XXVIII-Series 18 were launched on May 3, 2016, and May 7, 2015, respectively, and both were scheduled to mature on Wednesday, June 13.

Unit holders of the scheme who wish to avail the facility may send their written consent on or before June 13.

All other features of the schemes remain unchanged.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 05:40 pm

tags #Business #MF News #Mutual Funds #Reliance Mutual Fund

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.