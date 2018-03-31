Reliance MF to modify type, allocation of Reliance Small Cap Fund from April 28

Reliance Mutual Fund will classify Reliance Small Cap Fund as an open-ended equity scheme primarily investing in small-cap stocks with effect from Apr 28, the fund house said in a notice on its website.

Along with earlier asset allocation, the scheme will also have provision to invest up to invest up to 10 percent in units issued by real estate and infrastructure investment trusts.

Currently, the scheme invests at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related securities of small cap companies including derivatives, up to 35 percent in equity and equity-related securities of any other companies including derivatives, and up to 35 percent in debt and money market securities including investments in securitised debt.

The revisions comes on the back of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's regulations on October 6, which require fund houses to harmonise all existing and future schemes into five broad categories and 36 sub-categories for ease in investing.

Unit-holders who do not agree with the changes can avail the exit option before Apr 27, without paying any exit load, the notice said.All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.