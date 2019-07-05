App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 06:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance MF announces changes in Reliance Equity Fund

Reliance Mutual Fund announces change in fundamental attributes of Reliance Equity Fund, With effect from January 22, 2014.


Reliance Mutual Fund has decided to modify the fundamental attributes of Reliance Equity Fund, an open ended equity diversified scheme, with effect from January 22, 2014.


The name of the scheme is renamed as Reliance Focused Large Cap Fund.


Following are the other changes:

Close

Proposed investment objective of the scheme: The primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital growth by predominantly investing in an active and concentrated portfolio of equity & equity related instruments upto 25 companies belonging to the top 100 companies by market capitalization and / or leaders in their respective segments. The secondary objective of the scheme is to generate consistent returns by investing in debt & money market securities.


Proposed asset allocation of the scheme: The scheme would allocate 80% to 100% in equity and equity related instruments with medium to high risk profile and 0% to 20% in Debt and money market instruments with low to medium risk profile.

Existing unitholders will have an option to exit the scheme, without payment of exit load from 23 December 23, 2013 to January 21, 2014.



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Dec 16, 2013 05:15 pm

tags #MF News #Reliance Equity Fund #Reliance Mutual Fund

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.