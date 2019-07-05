Reliance MF announces changes in Reliance Equity Fund

Reliance Mutual Fund has decided to modify the fundamental attributes of Reliance Equity Fund, an open ended equity diversified scheme, with effect from January 22, 2014.

The name of the scheme is renamed as Reliance Focused Large Cap Fund.

Following are the other changes:

Proposed investment objective of the scheme: The primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital growth by predominantly investing in an active and concentrated portfolio of equity & equity related instruments upto 25 companies belonging to the top 100 companies by market capitalization and / or leaders in their respective segments. The secondary objective of the scheme is to generate consistent returns by investing in debt & money market securities.

Proposed asset allocation of the scheme: The scheme would allocate 80% to 100% in equity and equity related instruments with medium to high risk profile and 0% to 20% in Debt and money market instruments with low to medium risk profile.

Existing unitholders will have an option to exit the scheme, without payment of exit load from 23 December 23, 2013 to January 21, 2014.