Principal MF removes exit load on Principal Credit Opportunities Fund

Moneycontrol News

Principal Mutual Fund will not levy any exit load if investments are redeemed or switched out of Principal Credit Opportunities Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Earlier, the scheme attracted an exit load of 1 percent if investments were redeemed or switched-out of within 365 days from the date of allotment.

The revision will also be applicable on switch-out or withdrawal of systematic withdrawal plan, and on all prior investments in the scheme. All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.