Principal MF adds extra facilities in systematic invest as super SIP

Principal Mutual Fund's board has approved branding of additional facilities that are available under systematic investment plan as 'Super SIP', the fund house said in an addendum.
Super SIP is a combination of the systematic investment plan and additional features offered under the plan.
The additional features include investors naming their systematic investment plans and fixing a target amount which will be mentioned in the account statement.
It also offers a top-up facility which provides flexibility for investors while increasing their installment amount at a fixed amount or percentage at pre-defined intervals, 3-in-1 investment in multiple schemes, any date SIP.
All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.