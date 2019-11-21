App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

PPFAS mutual fund AUM crosses Rs 2,700 crore

Parikh said the flagship long-term equity fund scheme has an AUM of Rs 2,300 crore, and invests in both domestic and foreign equities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

PPFAS mutual fund, which started operations six-and-half years ago, crossed assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 2,700 crore, its Chairman and CEO Neil Parag Parikh said on November 21.

Parikh said the flagship long-term equity fund scheme has an AUM of Rs 2,300 crore, and invests in both domestic and foreign equities.

"We have two more MF schemes -- liquid and tax saver funds. We want to stick to these three schemes for the moment," he told reporters here.

Close

He said the long-term equity fund scheme invests 35 per cent of assets in foreign equities like Facebook, Google and Amazon, among others. "Foreign equities provide protection from country-specific risks," Parikh said.

He said West Bengal is among its top 10 markets. "We have mobilised more than Rs 50 crore from the region and it is an important market for us."
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #MF News #PPFAS Mutual Fund

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.