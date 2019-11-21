PPFAS mutual fund AUM crosses Rs 2,700 crore

PPFAS mutual fund, which started operations six-and-half years ago, crossed assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 2,700 crore, its Chairman and CEO Neil Parag Parikh said on November 21.

Parikh said the flagship long-term equity fund scheme has an AUM of Rs 2,300 crore, and invests in both domestic and foreign equities.

"We have two more MF schemes -- liquid and tax saver funds. We want to stick to these three schemes for the moment," he told reporters here.

He said the long-term equity fund scheme invests 35 per cent of assets in foreign equities like Facebook, Google and Amazon, among others. "Foreign equities provide protection from country-specific risks," Parikh said.