App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pledged shares: SEBI may tighten norms to protect MF investors from payment delays

To protect the interests of MF investors, SEBI might soon ask fund houses to maintain a minimum collateral cover

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) intends to tighten norms on issue of debt instruments with promoters’ shares pledged as collateral, according to a report by The Times of India. The move comes after several mutual funds (MFs) experienced payment delays from companies over such instruments, commonly called loans against shares.

To protect the interests of MF investors, SEBI might soon ask fund houses to maintain a minimum collateral cover, the report added. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

There have been calls to ban loans against shares, but SEBI is opposed to such a plan at the moment, the report said.

Close

“The understanding within SEBI is that as long as all the risks relating to these instruments (LAS) are adequately covered, they should not be banned since these are a popular source of funds for promoters and entrepreneurs,” the article quoted as saying.

related news

Also read: Analysis | Mutual funds avoid side-pocketing despite SEBI’s approval

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has similar rules for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), where it prescribes a minimum collateral cover for lending against shares.

The Essel Group of companies has delayed several payments to fund houses, which in turn affected the MF investors.

SEBI has even issued show-cause notices to HDFC MF regarding its investments in Essel Group’s debt instruments. Kotak MF has also received a show-cause notice, the report stated.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #MFnews #SEBI

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.