Overnight funds’ avg AUM grows 5x in 9 months; investor accounts double

The average asset under management (AUM) of overnight funds has grown five times over the last nine months, according to the data available on the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

In the last 10 months, the AUM of overnight funds has increased to Rs 52,524.98 crore as on January 31, 2020, from Rs 11,566.84 crores as on April 30, 2019.

Not only AUM, but even the number of investor folios under Overnight Funds has more than doubled to 46,763 as on January 31, 2020, from 21,363 as on April 30, 2019.

After the default of IL&FS hit liquid schemes in September 2018, mutual fund houses went on a spree of launching overnight funds that are perceived to be less risky.

“Overnight Funds are ideal for the first time investors, new to Mutual Funds. Although investments are market-linked, this category is considered to be a good start towards building a financially sound Mutual Fund portfolio,” said NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer of AMFI.

“The fact that Average AUMs in Overnight Funds have grown five times and commensurate Folios too, growing more than two times, is a very good indicator of the growing affinity of the investors towards Overnight Funds," Venkatesh added.

Overnight funds invest their assets in CBLO (collateralised borrowing and lending obligations) and repo/reverse repo instruments that mature in one day, while liquid funds invest in treasury bills, commercial paper and certificate of deposit that have a maturity of up to 91 days.

Since the IL&FS crisis surfaced, a slew of fund houses capitalised on the demand for the overnight fund and launched the scheme.

Yes Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, DHFL Mutual Fund, Mahindra Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund, and IDFC Mutual Fund, among others have floated overnight funds in the last one year.

Why overnight funds?

Over the last year, overnight funds have delivered a 5.5 percent average return, while liquid funds gave 6.09 percent during the same period.

Mutual fund experts said the rate of return on overnight securities may be lower than that of the instruments having 91-day duration, but overnight funds provide better capital protection.

Investors have become extra cautious after the IL&FS default surfaced in September 2018. The presence of IL&FS and its subsidiaries in the portfolios of liquid funds led to a sharp fall in their NAVs.

Back then, the firm and some of its subsidiaries' credit ratings were downgraded. Debt funds that had invested in these scrips got impacted. Some fund houses that had invested in these scrips took a hit as they wrote down their investments resulting in a fall in net asset values.

Investors were caught off-guard by the overnight drop in the net asset values (NAV) of these schemes. Those who panicked and withdrew had to do so at a loss.

In the IL&FS saga, some schemes lost as much as 5 percent in a single day, wiping out half a year worth of gains. A few schemes wrote off the IL&FS exposure completely, resulting in the NAV taking a hit to that extent. Many schemes faced heavy redemption in the wake of the default.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds India (AMFI), a record Rs 2.1 lakh crore worth of outflows was witnessed in liquid and money market schemes in September.