you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Only one fund house had exposure to Jet Airways as of March 2019

Data shows that as of the most recent quarterly release, Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) AMC had Jet stock in their portfolio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With crisis-ridden Jet Airways tottering over the past one year before it finally careened to a halt, most fund houses had decided to exit the stock.

But data shows that as of March 2019, the most recent quarterly release, only fund house, Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) AMC, still had Jet stock in their portfolio, with as many as six schemes having exposure.

In terms of value, as on March-end Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund held Jet Airways shares worth Rs 109 crore.

Moneycontrol has learnt from sources, however, that ABSL has since exited Jet.

Jet Airways - MF Investment New

Data further showed that even ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF had a miniscule (0.01 percent) holding in Jet as of March 2019, but that holding is also a function of an ETF having to follow an index.

Founded by Naresh Goyal in 1992, Jet Airways has a debt of over Rs 8,000 crore.

With a complete shutdown, Jet Airways faces a turbulent flight back to recovery while lenders are staring at higher provisions and deeper haircut since it is no longer a “going concern”.

Since the shutdown announcement, the stock has fallen sharply, falling over 28 percent intraday on April 18. Before that, the stock had been fairly resilient, trading well above its 52-week lows amid hope that lenders who had recently taken control of the airline, would infuse fresh funds.

Analysts have advised retail investors to steer clear of Jet Airways. "Investors should consider other stocks if they want to buy the aviation sector," said Abhijeet Bajpai, Co-Founder, Avighna Trades.

“If a deal goes through, the stock may rise for a while, and that will offer an exit point for investors who are trapped in the stock. But if a deal does not go through, the stock price may fall even more in the days ahead.”
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Business #Jet Airways #MF News

