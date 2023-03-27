 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New debt mutual fund norms: AMCs open subscription for international schemes

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

The fund houses that resumed their international schemes are -- Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

The move by AMCs came after the Ministry of Finance on Thursday amended Finance Bill 2023, that classified income from debt mutual funds as a short-term capital gain. The new norms are set to kick in from April 1, 2023.

Several asset management companies (AMCs) have opened up subscription for international schemes to maximise inflows ahead of new taxation rules for debt mutual funds kicking in from April 1.

Edelweiss Mutual has opened its all seven international funds for subscription from this Monday. It has started accepting switch-in or lumpsum transactions in these schemes.

"We had some limits, so we thought of letting investors take benefit of taxation by investing before March 31," Niranjan Awasthi, Head - Product, Marketing and Digital Business at Edelweiss AMC told PTI.