NAVs end with positive returns

Equity diversified NAVs ended higher with advance:decline ratio of 221:26 as the Markets closed the session marginally higher amid a choppy trade on Tuesday. More importantly, it continued its uptrend for fifth consecutive session, aided by financial, capital goods, power, telecom and auto companies' shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex went up 80 points, to close at 18,492.45. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 18.70 points, to end at 5,545.30 after trading in a range.

On sectoral front, FMCG, Pharma and technology funds advanced, while banking funds declined.

Short term debt funds too ended higher, however long term debt funds end mixed with positive bais, their; advance:decline ratio stood at 113:12 & 44:32, respectively.



