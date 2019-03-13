NAVs end with negative returns

Equity diversified NAVs ended lower with advance:decline ratio of 163:80 as the markets ended on flat note after trading in a narrow range on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 18 points, to close at 19,584 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 10 points, to settle at 5,874.

On sectoral front FMCG, Pharma and technology funds advance while banking fund end with negative bias.

Long and short term debt funds ended higher; their advance:decline ratio stood at 55:23 & 120:5, respectively.



