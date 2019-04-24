NAVs end with negative returns

Equity diversified NAVs ended lower with advance:decline ratio of 5:249 as the Equity benchmarks witnessed selling pressure in the late trade on Thursday - a settlement day for the month of April. Technology, capital goods, power, steel, auto and Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group companies' shares took beating today, which dragged the Sensex down by 157 points.



The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 156.67 points or 0.81%, to close at 19,292.02. The Nifty closed at 5,785.45, down 48.45 points or 0.83%.



On sectoral front FMCG, banking and technology funds declined, while Pharma funds advanced.

Long and short term debt funds ended higher; their advance:decline ratio stood at 49:21 & 110:14, respectively.