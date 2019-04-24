NAVs decline on fall in markets

Equity diversified NAVs ended lower with advance:decline ratio of 2:255 as the Indian equity benchmarks shattered on the back of a sharp spike in crude oil prices in international markets on Thursday, reacting to growing concerns in Libya, which could spread over to other oil-producing as well as exporting countries in the Middle East.





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 545.92 points or 3%, to close at 17,632.41 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 174.65 points or 3.21%, to end at 5262.70 on record volume.



All sectoral funds declined. Sshort term debt funds closed higher, wihle Long term debt funds end mixed; their advance:decline ratio stood at 103:07 & 41:39, respectively.



