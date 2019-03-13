NAVs decline as markets end lower

Equity diversified NAVs ended lower with advance:decline ratio of 49:197 as the Indian equity market ended flat on Friday. After a continuous sharp cut for the last three consecutive sessions, the market consoildated indicating that almost all negatives have been factored in atleast for the time being. Along with the US and Europe, Indian market too is eyeing the US debt plan.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed almost flat at 18,197.20, falling just 12.32 points. the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 5.75 points, to end at 5,482. The index had shed 661 points in previous three sessions on the back of more-than-expected hike of 50 basis points in key rates by RBI to tame inflation coupled with uncertainty over US debt deal.

On sectoral front, banking, FMCG and technology funds advanced while MNC and pharma funds advanced.



Long and short term debt funds ended higher; their advance:decline ratio stood at 62:6 & 121:6, respectively.



