NAVs close mixed

Equity diversified NAVs ended mixed with advance:decline ratio of 129:119 as Indian equities closed on a flat note.

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled at 5505.9, down just 6.25 points, after hitting an intraday low of 5,416.65. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 18,327.76, down 68.21 points, after hitting a low of 18,038.48 during the day.

On sectoral front, FMCG and technology funds declined while banking and pharma funds advanced.

However, long and short term debt funds ended with positive returns; their advance:decline ratio stood at 50:29 & 99:12, respectively.