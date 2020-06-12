Mutual funds withdrew over 50% investments from NBFCs in May

The credit crisis that surfaced in September 2018 has had a major bearing on the mutual fund industry, prompting them to reshuffle their investments, particularly non-banking finance companies or NBFCs.

According to a report by CARE Ratings, the overall exposure of mutual fund houses to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) stood at Rs 1.45 lakh crore in May, almost half the levels since July 2018, after which the NBFC crisis began.

Accordingly, the percentage share also declined from 19 percent in July 2018 to 9.4 percent in May.

The net assets of debt funds decreased to Rs.12.9 lakh crore in May as against Rs 13.3 lakh crore year-on-year but increased on a month-on-month basis from Rs 12.2 lakh crore in April.

The highest share (50.2 percent) of investments by debt funds are in short-term instruments with a maturity of less than 90 days. This is followed by a share of 35.5 percent in long-duration instruments with a maturity of one year and above, 10.4 percent in 182 days -1 year, and 4 percent in 90-182 days.

Investments in commercial papers (CPs) of NBFCs have been on a consistent decline every month and has risen marginally MoM in May.

Post September 2018, after the IL&FS default triggered a liquidity crisis in the NBFC space, MFs withdrew over 50 percent of their investments from this category.

The percentage share of funds deployed by MFs in corporate debt paper of NBFCs in May has moderated as compared to March and are at their lowest since July 2018. This quantum of investment (Rs 0.89 lakh crore) was last witnessed in September 2016.

In May, the largest proportion of debt funds were invested in corporate debt papers worth Rs.3.87 lakh crore. Corporate debt papers include floating rate bonds and non-convertible debentures.

Compared to the previous month, assets in this category increased by over Rs 23,000 crore. In percentage terms, however, it fell to 25 percent owing to an increase in the percentage share of treasury bills to 11.8 percent in May from 6 percent in April.

The second-highest category in which debt funds invested their money was commercial papers (CPs) at Rs 3.12 lakh crore. On a MoM basis, this segment held steady in value terms, but its percentage share declined to 20.1 percent from 29.5 percent in the year ago period.

Funds deployed in bank CPs stood at Rs.1.05 lakh crore in May, a decrease of over Rs 17,000 crore MoM.

Compared with May 2019, percentage share of investments in this category have fallen sharply to 6.8 percent from 13.5 percent.

Investments in treasury bills stood at Rs 1.82 lakh crore in May, a rise of Rs 1.01 lakh crore over April.

Compared with May 2019, investments in treasury bills has improved to 11.8 percent from 3.3 percent as market regulator SEBI allowed treasury bill investments in credit risk funds.

Assets under Management (AUMs) of the Indian mutual fund industry rose 2.6 percent sequentially to touch Rs.24.5 lakh crore in May. However, it fell 5.4 percent YoY, translating in an asset base reduction of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.