business Mutual funds should ensure investors have right expectations in 2022: Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss With the new year 2022 right around the corner, Moneycontol’s Jash Kriplani caught up with Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, to chat on how 2021 impacted the mutual fund industry, as well as mutual fund investors and what should investors and the industry watch out for in 2022. In this video, she talks about strong run-up in equity markets, NFO trends in 2021 and 2022, new regulations for mutual funds, not getting too carried away by new funds, following investment basics in 2022, and keeping a long-term investment horizon.