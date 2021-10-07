MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds

Mutual funds remain most attractive tool of investment during pandemic: Survey

The other most important tools of investments opted by the respondents include equities, the survey said on Thursday.

PTI
October 07, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST
Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Mutual funds remain the most attractive tool of investment during COVID-19 followed by equities as returns are healthy in this asset class, according to a survey by Financial advisory firm Findoc Group.

It said about 72 per cent of the respondents have opted for mutual funds post the first pandemic and almost 63 per cent express happiness about their decision to invest in these funds.

The other most important tools of investments opted by the respondents include equities, the survey said on Thursday.

"The objective of the survey was to understand the preference of the investors and what they expect from their investment.

"The findings clearly state that mutual funds have been the most favoured investment post-equities. We will see an uptrend in this investment behaviour as the returns are great in this asset class," Findoc Group Managing Director Hemant Sood said.

Close

The survey was conducted among more than 10,000 existing customers of Findoc Group between July 27 and September 4.

Nitin Shahi, executive director of Findoc Financial Services, said algorithmic trading has appeared to be one of the preferred tools among investors who have been trading on a day-to-day basis for more than three years.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Market news #Mutual Funds
first published: Oct 7, 2021 08:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.