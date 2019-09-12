App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mutual funds add around 5 lakh folios in August, total tally reaches to 8.53cr

Folios are numbers designated to individual investor accounts. An investor can have multiple folios.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The mutual fund industry has added around 5 lakh investors' account in August, taking the total tally to 8.53 crore, amid volatile market conditions. In comparison, the industry had added 10.29 lakh new folios in July.

Folios are numbers designated to individual investor accounts. An investor can have multiple folios.

According to data from Association of Mutual Funds in India, the number of folios with 44 fund houses rose to 8,52,81,222 at the end of August, from 8,48,00,409 in the end of July, registering a gain of 4.81 lakh folios.

Close

The total folio count stood at 8.38 lakh in June, 8.32 lakh in May and 8.27 lakh in April.

related news

Market experts said the addition of folios suggest that investors were undeterred by the market volatility. Besides it indicates their understanding of the market risks associated in the mutual fund schemes.

Number of folios under the equity and equity-linked saving schemes rose by 4.11 lakh to 6.16 crore in August-end as compared to 6.12 crore at the end of preceding month.

The debt oriented schemes folios count went up by 1.15 lakh to 66.75 lakh. Within the debt category, liquid funds continued to top the chart in terms of number of folios at 16.42 lakh, followed by low duration fund at 9.15 lakh.

The mutual fund industry's asset base rose to Rs 25.47 lakh crore in August-end from Rs 24.53 lakh crore in July-end.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 04:27 pm

tags #Business #India #markets #Mutual Funds

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.