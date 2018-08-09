Mutual funds add 8.62 lakh folios in July; liquid funds lead

Driven by addition in liquid fund folios, the domestic mutual fund industry has registered a surge of 8.62 lakh investor accounts in July, taking the total tally to 7.55 crore, up 1.2 percent from June, according to the data available on the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s website.

Folios are numbers designated for individual investor accounts though one investor can have multiple accounts.

Liquid funds added 41,454 accounts last month. Fund managers attributed the addition in folios of liquid funds to a reversal of June outflows.

The historical trend shows that quarter-end outflows in the category are reversed in the subsequent month as banks and companies re-invest their surplus funds that were withdrawn to pay quarter-end financial and advance tax requirements, respectively.

Investors continued to invest in equity funds and equity-linked savings funds (ELSS) last month. The diversified equity category added 730,754 investor folios last month, while equity-linked saving schemes witnessed folio addition of 110,534 accounts. Investors pumped in Rs 10,585 crore in equity mutual funds in July, up 28 percent month-on-month.

Market experts attributed the addition in folios to positive climate and the optimistic environment in equity markets. Besides, a slew of factors contributing to this buoyancy are better corporate results. Amid intermittent bouts of volatility, both Sensex and Nifty gained 6 percent each.

“Investors are coming into equity funds as they are seeing positive returns. Even during volatile times, investors have continued to invest through SIPs and it's a very mature move from investors,” said a fund manager from a private fund house.

Among debt categories, gilt funds saw a drop of 2,365 folios accounts in July, while income funds witnessed an addition of 20,683.