Mutual Fund Day: Financial planning journey of Ajay Sardana

A simple fact that is hard to learn is that the time to save money is when you have some. Are you taking the right steps to save and grow your wealth?

Mutual Fund Day – Family Financial Plan Series is a show that helps you chart out the best path to attaining all your financial goals.

Each episode features a different investor from a different part of India whose life has changed, thanks to the right financial planning. In this episode, we talk to Ajay Sardana, a businessman, and Govind Mishra, a Financial Advisor.