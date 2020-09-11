172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mutual-funds|multi-cap-funds-will-now-have-to-invest-25-each-in-large-mid-and-smallcap-stocks-5828181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Multi-cap funds will now have to invest 25% each in large, mid and smallcap stocks

As per the new guidelines, multi-cap funds will now have to invest a minimum 25 percent each in large, mid and smallcap stocks

Moneycontrol News

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on September 11 announced changes to the constitution of multi-cap funds.

These funds are now required to invest a minimum 75 percent of their total assets in equity and equity related instruments  from 65 percent earlier. As per the new guidelines, multi-cap funds will now have to invest a minimum 25 percent each in large, mid and smallcap stocks.

"In order to diversify the underlying investments of multi-cap funds across large, mid and small cap companies and be true to label, it has been decided to partially modify the scheme characteristics of multi-cap funds," the regulator said in a circular.

Close

At present, there is no restrictions on the exposure such funds need to make in large, mid and smallcap stocks. As of August-end, multi-cap funds managed around Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

All mutual funds (MFs) are required to comply with the latest provisions by the first week of February 2021.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #Business #India #markets #Mutual Funds #SEBI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.