Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for Nifty 250 Index Fund

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has sought Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch Motilal Oswal Nifty 250 Index Fund, according to the draft offer document on the regulator's website.

The open-ended scheme tracking Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index will invest at least 95 percent of its assets in securities constituting Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index, derivatives on the securities constituting Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index. It will also invest up to 5 percent in debt and money market instruments and cash at call.

Other features:* Plans: Regular and direct* Options: Growth* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter* Exit Load: 1 percent if redeemed or switched-out on or before one year from the date of allotment* Performance benchmark: Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index* Fund manager: Ashish Agrawal