Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 10:44 AM IST

Motilal Oswal MF seeks regulatory nod for fund of fund scheme

The open-ended fund of fund scheme, will invest at least 95 percent of its assets in Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund, according to the draft offer document on SEBI’s website.

The open-ended fund of fund scheme, will invest at least 95 percent of its assets in Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF, while the balance will be allocated to units of liquid or debt schemes, debt, money market instruments, government securities, cash and cash at call.

Other features:
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth
* Minimum application: Rs 500 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
* Exit load: Nil
* Performance benchmark: NASDAQ-100 Index* Fund manager: Ashish Agrawal and Abhiroop Mukherjee
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 10:44 am

