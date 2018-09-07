Motilal Oswal MF alters minimum lumpsum, SIP sum amount

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has revised the minimum lumpsum investment amount, minimum installments for systematic investment plan, systematic transfer plan and systematic withdrawal plan, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Particulars Existing Structure Revised Structure No. of installments No. of installments Minimum Application Amount - For Lumpsum including MotilalOswal Value Index (MOVI) Pack Plan Rs 5,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum Installment Amount for SIP Weekly/ Fortnightly/ Monthly Rs 1,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum - 6 Maximum - No Limit Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum - 12 Maximum - No Limit Minimum Installment Amount for SIP Quarterly Rs 2,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum - 3 Maximum - No Limit Rs 1,500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter. Minimum - 4 Maximum - No Limit Minimum Installment Amount for SIP Annually Rs 5,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum - 1 Maximum - No Limit Rs 6,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter. Minimum - 1 Maximum - No Limit Minimum Additional Amount for Lumpsum and SIP Rs 1,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum Redemption Amount for SIP/ Redemption/ Switches Rs 1,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter or account balance, whichever is lower. Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum amount per installment for Systematic Transfer Plan (STP)under weekly/ fortnightly/ monthly STP including MotilalOswal Value Index (MOVI) Pack Plan - STP Rs 1,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum - 6 Maximum - No Limit Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum - 6 Maximum - No Limit Minimum amount per STP installment under Quarterly STP Rs 2,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum - 6 Maximum - No Limit Rs 1,500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter. Minimum - 6 Maximum - No Limit Minimum amount per Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) installment under weekly/ fortnightly/ monthly/ SWP Rs 1,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum - 6 Maximum - No Limit Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum - 12 Maximum - No Limit Minimum amount per SWP installment under Quarterly SWP Rs 2,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum - 3 Maximum - No Limit Rs 1,500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter. Minimum - 4 Maximum - No Limit Minimum amount per SWP installment under Annual SWP Rs 1,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Minimum amount for purchase/ switches into the Scheme Rs 5,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter

Below are the revisions to the minimum amount for lumpsum, systemic investment plans:The fund house also notified the minimum application amount for lumpsum facility under Motilal Oswal Cash Flow Plan will remain Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter. All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.