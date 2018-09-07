Motilal Oswal MF alters minimum lumpsum, SIP sum amount

The minimum application amount for lumpsum facility under Motilal Oswal Cash Flow Plan will remain Rs 5,000
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has revised the minimum lumpsum investment amount, minimum installments for systematic investment plan, systematic transfer plan and systematic withdrawal plan, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.Below are the revisions to the minimum amount for lumpsum, systemic investment plans:
|Particulars
|Existing Structure
|Revised Structure
|No. of installments
|No. of installments
|Minimum Application Amount - For Lumpsum including MotilalOswal Value Index (MOVI) Pack Plan
|Rs 5,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum Installment Amount for SIP Weekly/ Fortnightly/ Monthly
|Rs 1,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum - 6 Maximum - No Limit
|Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum - 12 Maximum - No Limit
|Minimum Installment Amount for SIP Quarterly
|Rs 2,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum - 3 Maximum - No Limit
|Rs 1,500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter.
|Minimum - 4 Maximum - No Limit
|Minimum Installment Amount for SIP Annually
|Rs 5,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum - 1 Maximum - No Limit
|Rs 6,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter.
|Minimum - 1 Maximum - No Limit
|Minimum Additional Amount for Lumpsum and SIP
|Rs 1,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum Redemption Amount for SIP/ Redemption/ Switches
|Rs 1,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter or account balance, whichever is lower.
|Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum amount per installment for Systematic Transfer Plan (STP)under weekly/ fortnightly/ monthly STP including MotilalOswal Value Index (MOVI) Pack Plan - STP
|Rs 1,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum - 6 Maximum - No Limit
|Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum - 6 Maximum - No Limit
|Minimum amount per STP installment under Quarterly STP
|Rs 2,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum - 6 Maximum - No Limit
|Rs 1,500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter.
|Minimum - 6 Maximum - No Limit
|Minimum amount per Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) installment under weekly/ fortnightly/ monthly/ SWP
|Rs 1,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum - 6 Maximum - No Limit
|Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum - 12 Maximum - No Limit
|Minimum amount per SWP installment under Quarterly SWP
|Rs 2,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum - 3 Maximum - No Limit
|Rs 1,500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter.
|Minimum - 4 Maximum - No Limit
|Minimum amount per SWP installment under Annual SWP
|Rs 1,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Minimum amount for purchase/ switches into the Scheme
|Rs 5,000 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
|Rs 500 and in multiples of 1 rupee thereafter
